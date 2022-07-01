OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser announces hire of Ryan Humphrey as assistant coach

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has hired former Notre Dame assistant Ryan Humphrey as an assistant coach, he announced on Friday. The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna initially reported the news on Thursday.
Source: Oklahoma is hiring Notre Dame assistant Ryan Humphrey to a similar role. Humphrey, a Tulsa native, had started his playing career at Oklahoma before transferring to Notre Dame. The former first-round pick had coached the Irish big men the last 6 years. @billhaisten first.— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 1, 2022
Humphrey spent the last six years coaching the Irish under head coach Mike Brey. He served as the Director of Player Development at Northwestern before joining Notre Dame in 2016.
"I am excited to have Ryan join our staff and bring him back home to Oklahoma," Moser said in his statement. "His passion for the state of Oklahoma is unmatched. He is a high school legend from Tulsa that reached the highest stage of the NBA. He is a high character and energy driven coach.
"He did an outstanding job on the national stage under Mike Brey at Notre Dame. I am looking forward to bringing his passion for the state of Oklahoma and the Sooners back to Norman."
The six-year assistant helped produce several prominent players in his time, including former All-ACC first-team forward Bonzie Colson in 2016-17 and former forward John Mooney, who led the conference in rebounding in 2018-19. Humphrey spent the first two years of his collegiate basketball career with Oklahoma and later transferred to the Irish for his final two seasons. He was selected 19th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2002 NBA Draft.
OU coach Porter Moser has cleared all vacancies in his coaching staff with the hire of Humphrey. The Sooners finished the 2021-22 season with a 19-16 record and a loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
"I am excited to come back to the state of Oklahoma, where it all started for me, and join Porter and his staff," Humphrey said in a statement. "25 years ago I had a goal to bring a national championship to the University of Oklahoma, and now everything has come full circle. The opportunity to join this staff presented itself and it was too good for me to pass up.
"I am excited and believe in what Porter and his staff are doing, the goals and standards of excellence. I have unfinished business and am ready to go to work. The future is bright. Boomer Sooner."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.