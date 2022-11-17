OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser announces hire of Doc Sadler as special adviser to head coach

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has hired Doc Sadler as a special adviser to the head coach, he announced Thursday.
Sadler Joins the Sooners 🙌@coachdocsadler has been hired as special advisor to the head coach! 📰 https://t.co/k9bPkXIBh7 pic.twitter.com/h9IN0Gk1qV— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 17, 2022
Sadler replaces former assistant coach Matt Brady on Moser’s staff, who resigned for “personal reasons” on Nov. 1. He’s previously spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Nebraska from 2019-22.
Sadler has been a head coach at UTEP, Nebraska and Southern Miss from 2004-06, 2006-12 and 2014-19, respectively. He coached the Miners to a Western Athletic Conference tournament championship in 2005.
Moser knew Sadler while the latter was a head coach at Arkansas-Fort Smith from 1998-2003, which is how he got in contact with him.
“To add someone when you just started your games, it had to have been someone that I thought would bring value,” Moser said during a media availability on Thursday. “I liked the fact that he’d been a head coach with a lot of experience. We talked on the phone … and it really worked out.
“I've known him for 30 years. Literally my first year in that profession, I got to know him. He knows the league, he’s an outstanding coach, he’s a great person and he knows me. We’re fortunate to have Doc with us.”
The Sooners (2-1) take on South Alabama (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Norman.
