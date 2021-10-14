You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners picked to finish 7th in Big 12 Preseason Poll by league's head coaches

Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 by the league’s coaches, the conference announced Thursday.

Coach Porter Moser is entering his first season with the Sooners after replacing Lon Kruger, who coached in Norman for 10 years and led OU to the No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament in 2020.

OU returns senior guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, who averaged 9.1 and 8.1 points per game, respectively, last season. The Sooners also bring back junior forward Jalen Hill and redshirt sophomore forward Rick Issanza.  

Oklahoma also added key transfers in forward Tanner Groves, who was last season’s Big Sky Player of the Year, and his brother Jacob Groves, a guard from Eastern Washington. The Sooners also added fifth-year senior guard Jordan Goldwire from Duke, who averaged 2.2 steals per game in 2020. 

Oklahoma tips off its season with an exhibition game against Rogers State on Nov. 1 at home. The time has yet to be announced.

