OU basketball: Sooners picked to finish 5th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Ana Llanusa

Then-junior Guard Ana Llanusa dribbles during the game against Texas Tech on Mar. 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The 2021-22 Big 12 women’s basketball preseason poll was released on Thursday. Oklahoma was picked to finish fifth in the conference behind Baylor, Iowa State, Texas and West Virginia.

The Sooners will have a new head coach for the first time in 25 years in Jennie Baranczyk after Sherri Coale’s retirement this past spring. Baranczyk will have the help of OU’s two preseason all-conference nominees, Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams, as she and the Sooners strive to meet expectations.

Additionally, Oklahoma will welcome back redshirt senior Ana Llanusa, who made the 2020-21 preseason all-conference team before missing the year due to injury. OU has also added four freshmen, including Norman native Kelbie Washington.

Oklahoma begins its season in South Dakota on Nov. 9.

