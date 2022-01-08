OU basketball: Sooners overcome slow start to defeat Kansas 82-68 on the road

No. 23 Oklahoma (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) defeated Kansas (9-2, 0-1) 82-68 in Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners overcame a slow start, as the Jayhawks outscored them 26-14 in the first quarter. However, OU later outscored Kansas in each of the next three quarters on its way to victory.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson led the way with 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Sophomore guard Skylar Vann added 16 points and nine rebounds, while senior forward Madi Williams scored 20 points with 13 coming in the second half.
The Sooners struggled early, as OU shot just 35.7 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from three in the first quarter. Williams couldn’t find her rhythm early, going just 1-for-5 in the opening period. But in the second quarter, Oklahoma finally got things going on the offensive end. Starting at the 7:44 mark, the Sooners went on a 12-0 run to bring the game within just three points.
Oklahoma came out in the second half playing stifling defense. In the third quarter, the Sooners held the Jayhawks to just nine total points. OU coach Jennie Baranczyk and her squad rode that momentum to finish off Kansas in the fourth quarter. The Sooners outscored the Jayhawks 45-29 in the second half.
OU returns to the court against No. 14 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Norman.
