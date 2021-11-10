OU basketball: Sooners overcome rough first half with second-half spark, defeat Northwestern State in regular-season opener

Immediately after calling his first timeout of Oklahoma’s season opener with four minutes left in the first half, head coach Porter Moser went to talk to Tanner Groves.
“He said I needed to set harder screens,” said Groves, the Eastern Washington transfer who finished with 15 points. “Once I was able to set better screens, we were able to get the offense going a little bit better.”
The Sooners opened the second half on a 15-3 run and didn’t look back. After adding another 10-0 run, OU (1-0) eventually won 77-59 against a Northwestern State (0-1) team that finished 308th out of 347 teams in the 2020-21 NCAA NET rankings.
However, the Sooners second-half surge was needed after their first-half struggles. After scoring eight points in the first 3:13, they only managed to add 20 more in the next 16:47. OU had a stretch of over six minutes where only one shot fell. It missed 11 first half 3s, several of them open, to the tune of 4-of-15 shooting from deep — a night and day difference from its 18-for-27 performance in its Nov. 1 exhibition against Rogers State.
OU had eight first half turnovers and allowed Northwestern State to grab five offensive rebounds. In the second half, the Sooners turned the ball over just three times and only gave up one offensive rebound.
“The thing about taking some shots like that is, it's got to be in the flow,” said Moser, referencing the missed first-half 3s. “I thought Northwestern State scored a couple baskets and we came down and (took) a couple quick ones and you have to learn the flow of the game. We had some moments where we did some really good things and we got a lot of teaching moments, which is normal for the first game.”
After halftime, Oklahoma’s veteran leaders came out with a burst of energy. While the team was in the locker room, quarterback Caleb Williams made an appearance on the jumbotron to a standing ovation from the crowd, and then walked down to the student section with linebacker Danny Stutsman and wide receiver Jalil Farooq. The three football players amped up the crowd in a timely fashion.
Just over a minute into the second half, junior forward Jalen Hill blocked an opposing shot attempt, stole the ball, tightroped the sideline before bursting down court and finishing the fast break with a behind-the-back dribble, which led to a transition score that brought the Lloyd Noble Center to its loudest decibels of the night.
The steal 👉 the bucket! @Kbj_vi does it on both ends 👏📺 Bally Sports Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/g65Wbu4TfV— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 10, 2021
“He got his athleticism into the game,” Moser said. “He's really athletic. He's 6-foot-6, when he gets that into the game on the boards and (in) transition, all that — that's what I thought he did tonight.”
Senior guard Umoja Gibson followed the next possession with a fast-break 3-pointer, causing Northwestern State to use its third timeout of the game.
On the distributing end of the second-half breakthroughs was redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, who finished with nine points and four assists with zero turnovers. He also finished with a plus-18, tied for the team lead with Groves.
“I thought Jordan Goldwire really controlled the game,” Moser said. “I thought he was terrific… He could have had about 10 assists because we were missing a bunch of shots. I thought his energy level, pushing the ball, he did a ton of good things.”
Goldwire was helped off the court with just over two minutes remaining in the game with what initially appeared to be a knee injury after an awkward fall. After the game, Moser attributed his exit to heavy cramping.
Oklahoma didn’t finish with a spectacular shooting night by any measure, going 9-for-25 from 3 and 4-for-11 from the free-throw line. Despite that, Moser knows that the first game of the season isn’t what defines the rest of it. Moving forward, Oklahoma has learned how to stay in games even when it isn’t at its best and will hope to continue that trend against UTSA at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“It was good for those guys and really being able to have the confidence to step up,” Moser said of the season-opening performance. “That's one of our big things we're searching for right now is, in tight games, who's gonna step up?
“It's got to be a group of guys making different plays here and there to turn in tight games. It got a little tight for us and that's good. It's better than if it didn't happen because we can learn from it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.