OU basketball: Sooners overcome 19-point deficit to stun Utah 83-76

Down two starters, Oklahoma (10-1) pulled off a 19-point comeback to knock-off Utah (8-3) 83-76 in Norman on Tuesday.
The Sooners were missing redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa — their second-leading scorer— and senior forward Nydia Lampkin, leaving Kennady Tucker and Liz Scott to step up in their absence. Scott, a junior forward, has shown flashes of potential this year and made the most of her minutes, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds.
Tucker, who transferred from North Carolina, was able to shine in her first taste of extended minutes. The junior guard had her best outing of the season, adding nine points and three rebounds.
Leading the Sooners against the Utes were senior stars Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. Williams did most of her damage in the second half, where she scored 11 of her 17 points. Robertson poured in 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Her 3s on the night gave her the all-time school record with 377 in her career.
In the first quarter, OU got off to a hot start, scoring the first six points of the game. Jennie Baranczyk’s squad made the first quarter extremely competitive, only trailing by one heading into the second quarter.
There, the Sooners really felt Llanusa’s absence. The team’s second-leading scorer suffered what appeared to be a severe injury against BYU on Dec. 10, resulting in her missing Tuesday’s game. Utah outscored OU 19-10 in the second quarter, marking the lowest-scoring quarter total of the year for the Sooners.
OU found life at the end of the third quarter. After trailing by 19 with 8:07 left in the quarter, OU went on an 18-10 run to end the quarter down 11. After huge defensive plays that led to layups by freshman guard Kelbie Washington, the Sooners took the lead 66-64 in the fourth. The two point guard lineup featuring Washington and sophomore Nevaeh Tot proved lethal, as Tot nailed a massive 3 followed by a pull-up jumper.
The Sooners were able to hang on late in the fourth quarter thanks to Tot and Washington. The pair combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter, helping Oklahoma put away Utah. The win is the Sooners’ 10th of the season, marking OU’s hottest start since the 2006-07 season, as Oklahoma improves its record to 10-1
Baranczyk’s squad will be back in action against Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Norman.
