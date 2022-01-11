 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' offense struggles in 66-52 loss to No. 21 Texas on the road

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Groves

Junior forward Jacob Groves during the game against Alcorn State on Dec. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) fell to No. 21 Texas 66-52 (13-3, 2-1) in Austin on Tuesday.

Junior forward Jalen Hill led OU with 13 points, while junior forward Jacob Groves added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench. Senior guard Andrew Jones led all scorers with 22 points for the Longhorns.

OU shot just 7.7 percent from 3-point range and committed 21 fouls, its most on the season, while turning the ball over 17 times. The 14-point margin of defeat marked the Sooners’ largest loss this season and their 52 points scored were their lowest.

Oklahoma’s leading scorer on the season, senior forward Tanner Groves, only attempted one shot during the game and finished with three points while playing only 16 minutes, his fewest of the season, after getting into early foul trouble.

The Sooners also only shot 59.1 percent at the free-throw line, going 13-for-22. OU shot 40.4 percent from the field, tied for its second worst performance of the year.

Next, Oklahoma will take on TCU (10-2, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, in Fort Worth.

