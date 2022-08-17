 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners no longer slated to compete in 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis, per report

Porter Moser

Head Coach Porter Moser during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 26

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma has been replaced by Texas Tech in the 2023 field of the Battle 4 Atlantis, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. 

The Sooners were initially expected to take part in the tournament alongside future Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford and Villanova in the Bahamas. 

Rothstein added in his report the Sooners are expected to participate in another early season tournament during the 2023-24 season. There is no official timetable for an announcement. 

In his first season at OU in 2021-22, coach Porter Moser led the Sooners to a 19-16 finish with a loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

