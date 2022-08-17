OU basketball: Sooners no longer slated to compete in 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis, per report

Oklahoma has been replaced by Texas Tech in the 2023 field of the Battle 4 Atlantis, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
NEWS: Oklahoma is no longer set to be a part of the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis and will be replaced by Texas Tech, according to multiple sources.Rest of field includes North Carolina, Villanova, Memphis, Arkansas, Michigan, Stanford and Northern Iowa.https://t.co/mCzXniVjuL— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 17, 2022
The Sooners were initially expected to take part in the tournament alongside future Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford and Villanova in the Bahamas.
Rothstein added in his report the Sooners are expected to participate in another early season tournament during the 2023-24 season. There is no official timetable for an announcement.
In his first season at OU in 2021-22, coach Porter Moser led the Sooners to a 19-16 finish with a loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
