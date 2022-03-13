 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners miss out on NCAA Tournament for first time since 2016-17 season, await potential NIT selection

Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser grimaces after a missed call during the game against West Virginia on March 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) missed the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA selection committee announced on Sunday.

OU wasn’t selected for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Sooners finished as the second team just outside the tournament, and are one No. 2 among potential COVID-19 replacement teams, behind Dayton and ahead of SMU and Texas A&M.

After a three-game winning streak to finish the regular season, the Sooners defeated Baylor, which was selected as a No. 1 seed. Oklahoma then lost 56-55 to Texas Tech on March 11 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Red Raiders earned a No. 3 seed in the tournament.

The Sooners now await the NIT Selection Show at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. As a bubble team, OU will likely be considered to host games in the tournament as one of the top-seeded programs.

“It would have to be initiated from the NCAA," Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione told reporters after a March 9 board of regents meeting regarding the Sooners' chance of hosting. "Those conversations, to some degree, have already taken place with a lot of universities across the country. 

"They do that six weeks or so in advance, just checking venue availability, interest, the exchange of information so if that opportunity were to present itself, they had all that type of vetting take place way before, because it moves very quickly."

OU is 10-7 across seven appearances in the NIT and last participated in the tournament in 2004, losing to Michigan in the second round.

