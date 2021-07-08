OU basketball: Sooners' men's, women's teams to compete in inaugural Jordan Invitational in 2022

Oklahoma's men's and women's basketball teams will compete in the inaugural Jordan Invitational on Dec. 20-21, 2022, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday.
📁 2022-23 Schedule 📁 Dec. 20-21 📁 Charlotte, North Carolina 📁 Jumpman Invitational📰 https://t.co/aih88ADbuV pic.twitter.com/NnmbceuM9I— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) July 8, 2021
The event includes Michigan, North Carolina and Florida, along with OU — the first four programs to sign with Jordan Brand in football and basketball.
Athletics Director Joe Castiglione was instrumental in the tournament's creation, according to the press release.
"I've got to thank Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione for being the first to suggest getting the original four Jordan Brand schools together for an event," Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said in the release.
ESPN will air each game of the event, located at Charlotte's Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.
