You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' men's, women's teams to compete in inaugural Jordan Invitational in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser

New OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk and one of her children are introduced alongside new OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma's men's and women's basketball teams will compete in the inaugural Jordan Invitational on Dec. 20-21, 2022, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday. 

The event includes Michigan, North Carolina and Florida, along with OU — the first four programs to sign with Jordan Brand in football and basketball. 

Athletics Director Joe Castiglione was instrumental in the tournament's creation, according to the press release. 

"I've got to thank Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione for being the first to suggest getting the original four Jordan Brand schools together for an event," Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said in the release. 

ESPN will air each game of the event, located at Charlotte's Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments