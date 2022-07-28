 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' men's, women's teams announce TV schedule for 2022 Jumpman Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will take on future Southeastern Conference opponent Florida in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 20-21 in Charlotte.

OU and Florida will be joined at the event by Michigan and North Carolina, the first four programs to sign with Jordan Brand in football and basketball. The Charlotte Sports Foundation will be hosting the tournament at the Spectrum Center and all games will air on ESPN’s networks. 

The Sooners’ men's basketball team will face the Gators at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, while the women’s team will play Florida at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Tickets for the event will go on sale in September. 

Oklahoma’s men’s team finished the 2021-22 season with a 19-16 record and a loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. OU’s women’s basketball squad went 25-9 and was defeated by Notre Dame in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. 

Both teams’ full 2022-23 schedules will be released at a later date.

