OU basketball: Sooners' Madi Williams named to Cheryl Miller Award watch list

Madi Williams

Junior forward Madi Williams dribbles the ball during the gmae against TCU on Mar. 4.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Senior forward Madi Williams was added to the watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. The award honors the nation’s best small forward every season. 

Williams is entering her fourth season at OU and first under new head coach Jennie Baranczyk. During her college career, the Fort Worth native has averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field.

Last season, Williams was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection, finishing third in the conference with 20 points per game. She started 20 games, also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Williams earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors twice, with one coming after scoring a program single-game record 45 points against West Virginia and the other after a 27-point and 13-rebound double-double performance against Iowa State.

Williams is the second Sooner named to a preseason award watch list after senior guard Taylor Robertson was named to the Ann-Meyers Drysdale Award watch list Tuesday.

The Sooners will play an exhibition game in Norman against Rogers State on Sunday, Oct. 10, before starting the regular season on the road against South Dakota on Nov. 9.

