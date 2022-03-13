 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners' Madi Williams named to Big 12 All-Tournament Team

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi WIlliams

Senior guard Madi Williams during the game against Kansas State on Feb 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Senior forward Madi Williams was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team on Sunday. 

Williams averaged 26 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two tournament games. She scored a season-high 33 points in OU’s semifinal loss to No. 5 Baylor on Saturday. 

Williams was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team after averaging 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in the regular season. She recorded nine double-doubles and is shooting 46 percent from the field this season.

No. 21 Oklahoma (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) will begin its NCAA Tournament campaign on either March 18 or 19. Sunday’s selection announcement is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments