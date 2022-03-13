OU basketball: Sooners' Madi Williams named to Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Senior forward Madi Williams was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team on Sunday.
𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐢 👏@madi_wms earns her spot on the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team! #Sooners x @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/MVWTXyC0nG— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 13, 2022
Williams averaged 26 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two tournament games. She scored a season-high 33 points in OU’s semifinal loss to No. 5 Baylor on Saturday.
Williams was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team after averaging 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in the regular season. She recorded nine double-doubles and is shooting 46 percent from the field this season.
No. 21 Oklahoma (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) will begin its NCAA Tournament campaign on either March 18 or 19. Sunday’s selection announcement is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.