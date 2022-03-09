 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' Madi Williams named finalist for Cheryl Miller Award

Madi Williams

Senior guard/forward Madi Williams during the game against Kansas on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior forward Madi Williams was listed as one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award on Wednesday.

The award is given to the nation’s top small forward. She's the second Sooner named an award finalist after senior guard Taylor Robertson was named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award on Tuesday.

Williams averaged a team-high 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during the regular season. She also averaged 2.6 assists per game, shooting 47 percent from the field.

Williams was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team for the second consecutive season on Monday. She recorded eight double-doubles this season and moved up to ninth all-time in scoring at OU with 1,765 career points.

Williams and No. 4-seeded Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) play No. 5-seeded Kansas (20-8, 9-7) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11 in Kansas City on ESPNU.

