OU basketball: Sooners lose 4th consecutive game 65-51 to No. 5 Baylor

Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 22.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) lost its fourth consecutive game of the season to No. 5 Baylor (17-2, 5-2) 65-51 on Saturday in Norman.

Senior guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless scored 13 and 12 points respectively while senior forward Tanner Groves added 11, his most since OU's last win against Iowa State on Jan. 8. Junior forward Akol Mawein contributed off the bench with six points. 

Turnovers bit OU as it committed a season-high 25 compared to the Bears’ 17. The Sooners also struggled shooting from 3-point range, finishing 5-for-18. The loss was OU’s ninth straight against Baylor.

Oklahoma started sluggish trailing 12-2 six minutes into the game but found its groove as the half went on. The Sooners led a 15-3 run to take the lead 17-15 with 6:44 left in the first half. 

However, the lead squandered quickly and the Bears led 25-21 at halftime as OU finished the half 1-for-7 from 3. The second half was all Baylor as it outscored OU 40-30. 

Although trailing 14 points with 12:29 left in the game, the Sooners cut the lead to three with 7:14 left but it wasn’t enough as Baylor finished the game on a 20-9 run. 

Next, Oklahoma travels to face West Virginia (13-5, 2-4) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Morgantown.

