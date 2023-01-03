OU basketball: Sooners look to strengthen resume in Big 12 matchup against No. 25 Iowa State

Porter Moser is itching to bounce back.
Following Oklahoma’s last-second 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas on Saturday, OU’s coach is ready for his team to take the court again to face No. 25 Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Norman.
Moser preached discipline, ball movement and spacing on Tuesday as keys to defeating the Cyclones’ No. 9-ranked scoring defense, which has allowed an average 57.3 points per game this season.
So far, OU (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) has found offensive efficiency, touting the ninth-best shooting percentage (50.3%) and the 11th best 3-point shooting average (39.41%) in the NCAA.
But it runs into a strong defensive foe in the Cyclones, who suffocated No. 19 Baylor in its most recent win, limiting three players to double-digit scoring while forcing a 5 for 22 mark from 3-point range.
“They're gonna try to speed you up,” Moser said. “They’re gonna deny, they're gonna scramble and contest every single shot. On defense, they just make it so hard for you to score and they try to speed you into turnovers and into contested shots. … They have beaten three teams that have won national championships the last six years: North Carolina, Villanova and Baylor.”
Part of Moser’s offensive strategy is setting the tone with senior forward Tanner Groves. He’s averaging 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on a 54.5% shooting clip and a 28.9% average from beyond the arc.
Groves struggled against the Longhorns, committing four fouls and scoring a season-low six points on 60% shooting. His foul trouble resulted in 18 minutes of playing time, well below his 25.1 minute per game average this year.
OU’s coach thinks that Iowa State (10-2, 1-0) will impose a similar strategy to that of Texas. Moser predicts the Cyclones will flood with help defense and try to draw charging fouls in the paint, which plagued the Sooners in the second half against the Longhorns.
The Sooners are committing 14 personal fouls per game this season, tied for the 23rd most in college basketball. Groves, in particular, is averaging 2.8 per game and without him, Oklahoma struggles to have an identity in the paint.
“The bottom line is Tanner's got to be smart,” Moser said. “We need him to play more than 18 minutes. (He’s) gotta know they're gonna come right out and get him into foul trouble. You got to do your work early. Two of his fouls he got were doing his work late.
“He was behind the play. He jumped out at the last second and got the foul. He's got to do his work early so we can be in a great, legal defensive position. He's been outstanding when he does that. We need great play from our bigs.”
Alongside Groves, Moser wants to see more scoring from freshman guard Milos Uzan and sophomore guard Bijan Cortes. Uzan and Cortes are averaging 3.5 and 1.8 assists per game, respectively, this season as key pieces in the rotation.
The pair brings playmaking upside, but has struggled to score.. Uzan and Cortes are averaging 5.0 and 3.2 points per game, respectively, good for the fifth- and seventh-best marks on the team.
“Los has got to step in and take a shot, him and Bijan,” Moser said. “They're shooting a good percentage. Los stepped in and made that first shot of the game. I loved how we stepped in and took the last shot of the game. I mean, I love it. It was right on, it was just right there. … But he is at his best when he's more aggressive.”
Listed at No. 29 in the KenPom ratings, the Sooners’ matchup against Iowa State provides another resume-building opportunity in the gauntlet of the Big 12 schedule.
“You've got to take it one game at a time,” Moser said. “You can't get too high, you can't get too low. You've got to put them in the bank. You have to come back because you have two or three days to prepare, whatever it is for the next one. There’s just nothing like it in college basketball, where all 10 teams have the 10 hardest schedules because all 10 teams are in the top 45. It's just crazy, so there’s no time to hang your head.”
