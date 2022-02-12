OU basketball: Despite halftime lead, Sooners narrowly fall to No. 8 Kansas 71-69 on road

Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) couldn’t overcome No. 8 Kansas (20-4, 9-2), falling 71-69 on Saturday in Lawrence.
The loss is OU’s 21st straight against the Jayhawks on the road, dating back to Feb. 17, 1993. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire missed a potential game-tying turnaround jump shot at the buzzer that would’ve sent the game to overtime.
Oklahoma entered the second half up 34-31 and was outscored by Kansas 40-35 to finish the game. The Sooners gave up a 15-2 Jayhawk run over 5:26 late in the second half.
Goldwire ended the game with a team-high 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting and three assists. He also added two 3-pointers and a steal. Senior guard Elijah Harkless and junior forward Jalen Hill finished the game with 12 and 10 points, respectively, on a combined 7-for-19 shooting.
Senior forward Tanner Groves finished with 19 points, four 3-pointers and five assists for OU while freshman guard C.J. Noland added six points in 14 minutes off the bench. Senior guard Umoja Gibson, who dropped 30 points in OU’s win over No. 9 Texas Tech, was held to zero points in 20 minutes.
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson finished with 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting and nine rebounds. Guard Christian Braun couldn’t be stopped in the second half, as he scored 13 second half points and finished with 18 total.
Next, the Sooners take on No. 20 Texas at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 in Norman.
