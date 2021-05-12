You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners land 3-star JUCO forward Akol Mawein

OU home uniform

A mannequin displays OU's home uniform combination during the initial press conference for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser on April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from junior college transfer Akol Mawein, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Mawein, a three-star recruit per Rivals, is a 6-foot-9 forward who played at Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas. 

Mawein, a former Arkansas signee, was released from his National Letter of Intent on May 4. Newly hired OU associate head coach David Patrick was formerly on the Razorbacks’ staff. 

Mawein became OU head coach Porter Moser’s fifth transfer to commit to the Sooners in addition to Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington, Jordan Goldwire from Duke and Ethan Chargois from SMU. Oklahoma now has one roster spot remaining for the 2021-22 season.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:29 p.m. on May 12 to reflect the correct spelling of Akol Mawein's surname. The Daily apologizes for this error.

