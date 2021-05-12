OU basketball: Sooners land 3-star JUCO forward Akol Mawein

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from junior college transfer Akol Mawein, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bZJmT2k930— Akol Mawein (@akolmawein1) May 12, 2021
Mawein, a three-star recruit per Rivals, is a 6-foot-9 forward who played at Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas.
Mawein, a former Arkansas signee, was released from his National Letter of Intent on May 4. Newly hired OU associate head coach David Patrick was formerly on the Razorbacks’ staff.
Mawein became OU head coach Porter Moser’s fifth transfer to commit to the Sooners in addition to Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington, Jordan Goldwire from Duke and Ethan Chargois from SMU. Oklahoma now has one roster spot remaining for the 2021-22 season.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:29 p.m. on May 12 to reflect the correct spelling of Akol Mawein's surname. The Daily apologizes for this error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.