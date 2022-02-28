 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after wins over TCU, Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
Jennie Baranczyk

Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against Kansas State on Feb 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) moved up one spot to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Sooners went 2-0 last week. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, OU completed its two-game season sweep of TCU with a 92-57 win in Fort Worth before defeating Kansas State 72-69 last Saturday in Norman. The victory over the Wildcats was the Sooners’ fourth victory on a game-winner after senior guard Taylor Robertson sank a 3-pointer as time expired.

OU remains the fourth-highest ranked Big 12 team behind No. 5 Baylor, No. 6 Iowa State and No. 9 Texas. The Sooners are tied with the Longhorns in third place in the Big 12 standings behind the Bears and Cyclones.

Oklahoma plays Bedlam rival Oklahoma State (8-17, 3-12) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Stillwater (ESPN+). The Sooners defeated the Cowgirls 84-58 in Norman earlier this season. A loss or a Baylor or Iowa State win would eliminate OU from Big 12 regular season title contention.

