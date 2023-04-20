OU basketball lands John Hugley, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Pitt

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from Pittsburgh forward John Hugley IV on Thursday. Hugley, who has three years of eligibility left, is the second transfer OU has landed this offseason.
NEWS: Pitt transfer John Hugley has committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3sports. Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/XN0GECI02S pic.twitter.com/7DfSv7sZ3F— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 20, 2023
In eight games with limited minutes last season, the 6-foot-9, 265-pound forward averaged eight points and 3.6 rebounds per game before sitting out the rest of the season to focus on his mental health and injury rehabilitation.
Hugley's best season came in 2021-22 when he averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and earned All-ACC honors.
The Cleveland native is a much-needed addition for OU, as the Sooners ranked last in the Big 12 in both offensive and defensive rebounds a season ago.
Hugley, a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, was rated the No. 19 center and No. 99 player nationally by 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.