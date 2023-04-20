 Skip to main content
OU basketball lands John Hugley, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Pitt

Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against OSU on Feb. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from Pittsburgh forward John Hugley IV on Thursday. Hugley, who has three years of eligibility left, is the second transfer OU has landed this offseason.

In eight games with limited minutes last season, the 6-foot-9, 265-pound forward averaged eight points and 3.6 rebounds per game before sitting out the rest of the season to focus on his mental health and injury rehabilitation.

Hugley's best season came in 2021-22 when he averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and earned All-ACC honors. 

The Cleveland native is a much-needed addition for OU, as the Sooners ranked last in the Big 12 in both offensive and defensive rebounds a season ago.

Hugley, a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, was rated the No. 19 center and No. 99 player nationally by 247Sports' Composite rankings.

