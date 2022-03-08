OU basketball: Sooners' Jennie Baranczyk named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year award

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award on Tuesday.
🏀 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 🏀 @SoonersCoachJB is a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year award!#Sooners x https://t.co/SxlKJIfDUu pic.twitter.com/2tnz8dFric— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 8, 2022
Baranczyk took OU from 12 wins during the 2020-21 season to 23 in the 2021-22 regular season, the second-biggest improvement in program history. Those 23 wins are the most for the Sooners since 2016-17.
Under Baranczyk, OU made an appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2017 this season, rising as high as No. 12. She is the first Sooners coach to earn four top-25 wins in her first season, including a season sweep over No. 4 Baylor.
OU averaged a Big 12-leading 19.1 assists per game in the regular season. The Sooners also poured on 83.7 points per game, good for first in the Big 12 and third nationally. Baranczyk led Oklahoma to its first top-4 Big 12 finish since 2017-18 and reached 20 wins faster than any coach in program history.
Baranczyk will lead No. 4-seeded Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) into action against No. 5-seeded Kansas (20-8, 9-7) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8 in Kansas City (ESPNU).
