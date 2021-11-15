OU basketball: Sooners' Jennie Baranczyk named ESPN Coach of the Week after 2-0 start

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk was named ESPN Coach of the Week on Monday.
☝️ week in☝️ Coach of the Week honorYour @ESPN_WomenHoop's 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 is @SoonersCoachJB❗#Sooners | https://t.co/xEcHUhElE0 pic.twitter.com/699hapsf1K— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 15, 2021
Baranczyk coached her first two games for the Sooners last week. She earned her first victory in a road contest on Nov. 9 against South Dakota, winning 73-71 to snap the Coyotes’ 20-game home winning streak.
In her second game, Baranczyk coached the Sooners to the 100-point mark, beating Arkansas State 101-89 on Nov. 12. OU had three or more players score in double figures in both games, with six hitting that mark against the Red Wolves.
After a 2-0 start, the Sooners will take the court against Central Arkansas (1-1) at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
