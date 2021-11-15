You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' Jennie Baranczyk named ESPN Coach of the Week after 2-0 start

Jennie Baranczyk

New OU women's basektball head coach Jennie Baranczyk speaks during her initial press conference on April 13.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk was named ESPN Coach of the Week on Monday.

Baranczyk coached her first two games for the Sooners last week. She earned her first victory in a road contest on Nov. 9 against South Dakota, winning 73-71 to snap the Coyotes’ 20-game home winning streak.

In her second game, Baranczyk coached the Sooners to the 100-point mark, beating Arkansas State 101-89 on Nov. 12. OU had three or more players score in double figures in both games, with six hitting that mark against the Red Wolves.

After a 2-0 start, the Sooners will take the court against Central Arkansas (1-1) at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday on Bally Sports Oklahoma. 

