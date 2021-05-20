OU basketball: Sooners, Jennie Baranczyk land North Carolina transfer Kennady Tucker

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from North Carolina transfer guard Kennady Tucker, she announced via Twitter Wednesday.
❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/8Mm2VULB13— callmeken (@kennadydanielle) May 19, 2021
Tucker became Baranczyk's first commitment since being hired April 10. Tucker spent the past two seasons withe the Tar Heells and was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to ESPN.
The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, appearing in all 30 games. As a sophomore, Tucker made just four appearances before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 23.
Tucker enters a talented Sooners backcourt, joining rising senior Taylor Robertson who averaged 16.1 points per game last season, and rising junior Gabby Gregory, who averaged 16.6.
