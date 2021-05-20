You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners, Jennie Baranczyk land North Carolina transfer Kennady Tucker

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jennie Baranczyk

New OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk speaks during her initial press conference on April 13.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from North Carolina transfer guard Kennady Tucker, she announced via Twitter Wednesday.

Tucker became Baranczyk's first commitment since being hired April 10. Tucker spent the past two seasons withe the Tar Heells and was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to ESPN. 

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, appearing in all 30 games. As a sophomore, Tucker made just four appearances before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 23.

Tucker enters a talented Sooners backcourt, joining rising senior Taylor Robertson who averaged 16.1 points per game last season, and rising junior Gabby Gregory, who averaged 16.6. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments