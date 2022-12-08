 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' Jalen Hill undergoes surgery, cleared to play against No. 9 Arkansas

Jalen Hill

Senior forward Jalen Hill during the game against Kansas City on Dec. 6.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma starting forward Jalen Hill underwent nasal surgery on Wednesday following a hit suffered against Villanova.

OU coach Porter Moser said Thursday that Hill, who played with a mask against Kansas City on Tuesday, has no limitations against No. 9 Arkansas on Saturday.

The Las Vegas native is averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

“All went well (yesterday),” OU coach Porter Moser said of the senior. “I got a text at eight in the morning … that day that it went well, and then Jalen texted me saying ‘All good coach.’ He texted me so quick. Yesterday was a day off for him, so I’ll see him today. He’s got the clearance to practice.”

The Sooners (7-2) face the Razorbacks (8-1) at noon on Saturday in Tulsa on ESPN2.

Moser looking forward to test

Arkansas will be the first ranked team the Sooners have faced this season. Last year, OU defeated the No. 12 Razorbacks 88-66 for Moser’s second ranked win for the Sooners.

But Moser is prepared for a new challenge this year. Arkansas added three five-stars from the offseason, including second-leading scorer Anthony Black, and brought in Wichita State transfer and leading scorer Ricky Council.

Moser believes Arkansas, which recently lost leading rebounder Trevon Brazile with a season-ending injury, has improved from last season’s Elite Eight team.

“They put pressure on you with their athleticism,” Moser said. “They got the ability to score in bunches with how fast they play, and they can put pressure on you on defense … all of those things a top 10 team does.” Moser said. “They got a lot of new guys. I thought last year was a great atmosphere. It was a great game, but last year was last year. We got a lot of new guys on both sides.”

Sooners face another future opponent

Arkansas will be the second of four SEC opponents the Sooners will face this season. OU defeated Mississippi in the ESPN Events Invitational finals on Nov. 27 and has future games against Florida and Alabama.

Moser thinks games against SEC teams will help the Sooners prepare for their 2025 entry into the conference. But, he wants to take things one year at a time.

“We’re just having one-year experiences with it,” Moser said. “I think the atmospheres are great. The atmosphere (in Tulsa) looked like an NCAA Tournament atmosphere to me (last season). Even when our bus pulled up … it seemed like the streets were packed and the bands were outside. There’s a lot of high energy. That’s what I remember from it.”

OU faces Florida in the Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 20 in Charlotte and Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28 in Norman.

