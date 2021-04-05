You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners hire K.T. Turner as assistant coach, per Stadium

Lloyd Noble Center

OU playing against No. 1 Baylor in a nearly-filled Lloyd Noble Center, Feb. 18, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser has added K.T. Turner to his assistant coaching staff, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. 

Turner spent the 2020-21 season as an associate head coach at Texas after spending seven years at Southern Methodist. 

Turner was the acting head coach for Texas in its game against the Sooners on Jan. 26 when Shaka Smart contracted COVID-19. Oklahoma won the game, 80-79.

The 42-year-old learned under legendary coach Larry Brown at Southern Methodist. He was also an assistant for Wichita State during its Final Four run in 2013.

According to Goodman, Turner is "extremely connected in the area," possibly assisting Moser in future recruiting efforts.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

