OU basketball: Sooners hire K.T. Turner as assistant coach, per Stadium

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser has added K.T. Turner to his assistant coaching staff, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is hiring KT Turner on his staff, source told @Stadium. Turner is extremely connected in the area.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021
Turner spent the 2020-21 season as an associate head coach at Texas after spending seven years at Southern Methodist.
Turner was the acting head coach for Texas in its game against the Sooners on Jan. 26 when Shaka Smart contracted COVID-19. Oklahoma won the game, 80-79.
The 42-year-old learned under legendary coach Larry Brown at Southern Methodist. He was also an assistant for Wichita State during its Final Four run in 2013.
According to Goodman, Turner is "extremely connected in the area," possibly assisting Moser in future recruiting efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.