OU basketball: Sooners hire Emanuel Dildy as assistant coach, per report

Oklahoma has hired Emanuel Dildy as an assistant coach, according to a report from Mountain West Wire's Sean Paul later confirmed by SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo on Monday.
Multiple sources confirm to @SoonerScoop that Emanuel Dildy (Northwestern) will be another assistant for #Sooners under Porter Moser. @Sean02MTM had it first.Dildy coached with Moser in the past at Loyola, too.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) April 6, 2021
Dildy has been an assistant at Northwestern since 2018. He was an assistant under new OU head coach Porter Moser from 2013-16 at Loyola Chicago, before spending the 2016-17 season at Missouri.
Moser, named the Sooners' coach on April 3, made Dildy his second assistant coaching hire, after also adding K.T. Turner from Texas to his staff on Monday. Dildy is originally from Chicago and Moser is from Naperville, a suburb of Chicago.
Dildy played college basketball at New Mexico State and Eastern Illinois before playing three years of professional basketball.
