OU basketball: Sooners harping on defense in Jennie Baranczyk's 2nd season; Iowa State transfer Aubrey Jones meshing well

Following a season where it allowed 76 points per game, Oklahoma stressed the importance of defensive improvements.
Head coach Jennie Baranczyk chalked the struggles up to a variety of factors, including a size disadvantage that caused OU to surrender a Big 12-high 13.5 offensive rebounds per game. While the addition of freshmen bigs Kierston Johnson and Beatrice Culliton add a level of intensity to the Sooners’ interior defense, a few veterans have taken it upon themselves to step up.
“I feel like I can be the one to set the tone on defense and have people follow me in that way,” senior guard Ana Llanusa said. “I think defensively, I bring the energy… (and) I’m a hustler. I’m looking forward to being able to step out there and be the tone setter for (our) defense.”
“I think we’re a blue collar team. We get on the floor, we hustle and I just think if I can set that tone then people will follow, and I think that’s gonna be really good.”
The lack of size forced OU to play predominantly zone defense last season, which Baranczyk is optimistic will change this season. Along with the anticipated effect of new faces, Baranczyk noted the offseason improvement made by sophomore center Emma Svoboda. Svoboda recorded 11 blocks last season despite limited playing time.
In addition to a dominant offense, the Sooners may see a revamped defensive effort this upcoming season.
“I feel like as a leader it’s my job… to kind of hone in our defense,” senior forward Madi Williams said. “Regardless, we’re gonna score 80-90 points (per) game, we just have to stop people from scoring 80-90 points with us.”
“Knowing that we could possibly have a rim protector and somebody who can step over and block shots or even just guard a big is gonna take a lot of weight off our shoulders as a whole.”
Joens meshing well in new system
After combining for 40 points with her sister Ashley when they and Iowa State faced the Sooners on Feb. 19 last season, Aubrey Joens set a different path for herself.
The junior guard decided to transfer to OU, where she’s already formed a bond with her teammates after a successful overseas excursion.
“(She’s) another player that really valued that summer time,” said Baranczyk, the former Drake coach who knew the sisters during their high school careers. “Just the chemistry (and) just being able to go have fun with your team overseas and build that (bond). I think that was really beneficial for Aubrey. You can see her confidence really starting to step up.
“I love that this team really helps each other and they push each other. They’re in the gym together after… practices, they’re not ‘Oh, we don’t want you because of this, that or the other thing.’ They’re really helping her I think.”
Joens tallied just over 21 minutes per game last season, flexing her versatility with triple doubles in matchups against Longwood and Penn State.
Although she may have to endure a few awkward family reunions, the Sooners are ecstatic to have Aubrey on their side of the court.
“It always seemed like she had some really good games against us, so it’s nice to have her on our side,” Robertson said. “It’s just really cool having another really good shooter… (who) knocks it down almost every single time she shoots it. So it’s really gonna open up the floor for everybody else and it should make scoring a little easier for our whole team.”
Last dance for big 3
Reality is setting in for Williams, Robertson and Llanusa as they head into their fifth and final season together.
“You don’t see that a lot in college basketball and even in pro sports,” Robertson said. “(It’s) not very often that a couple people stick together for five years now.”
They chalk up their telepathic nature with one another on the court to a continuously growing friendship off the court. Their unique personalities and skill sets have been meshed together to position OU for yet another high-seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
Already having very decorated collegiate careers hasn’t stopped each from setting their sights on personal improvements. For Williams, that means becoming a more consistent threat from beyond the 3-point line, while Llanusa and Robertson remain focused on the versatility of their respective games.
#Sooners guard Taylor Robertson on her off-season improvements: pic.twitter.com/Yi0DptUMn8— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) October 6, 2022
Despite preparing themselves for the highest level of women’s basketball, the trio remains hungry for their last dance as Sooners.
“They’re gonna play professional basketball, so they’re treating their bodies that way,” Baranczyk said. “(But) we’re not managing ‘Oh it’s your fifth year and so you don’t practice here and there,’ we’re actually giving them a lot of reps. We’re making them work really hard and they want that and they crave that.
“They wanna play for the Sooners, they wanna continue to build this program and do some really special things… it’s longevity, it’s not management and I love that about this class.”
