OU basketball: Sooners guard Taylor Robertson named to NCAA March Madness midseason starting lineup

Senior Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson was named to the NCAA March Madness midseason starting lineup on Saturday, NCAA.com announced.
#ncaawbb MIDSEASON starting 5️⃣ !Dyaisha Fair | @UBwomenshoopsCaitlin Clark | @IowawbbTaylor Robertson | @OU_WBBallAliyah Boston | @GamecockWBBAyoka Lee | @KStateWBBhttps://t.co/T32anjZLra— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) January 9, 2022
The McPherson, Kansas native ranks ninth nationally with her 48 percent 3-point shooting and leads all Sooners with 19.1 points per game, a figure ranking fourth in the Big 12.
Robertson also ranks second among Sooners with 3.5 assists per game and fourth with 4.6 rebounds per game. Her 51 percent shooting from the field ranks third in the Big 12.
Robertson has delivered multiple highlights this season, including tying an OU record with nine made 3-pointers against Buffalo on Nov. 21, becoming OU’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers against Utah on Dec. 21 and being named Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 21.
Robertson has also scored more than 20 points six times this season, including her season-high 29-point performance against then No. 9 Oregon on Nov. 20.
Robertson and No. 23 Oklahoma (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) play their next game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Norman against No. 14 Baylor (10-3, 0-1) on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
