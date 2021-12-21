OU basketball: Sooners guard Taylor Robertson breaks program 3-point record against Utah

There’s a new 3-point queen in Norman.
Senior Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson has set a new school record for most 3-pointers in a career with 377. She hit the mark on Tuesday night against Utah with 7:58 left in the fourth quarter.
THIS PLACE IS ROWDY‼️@T_Rob30's record breaker followed by @kelw35's steal and score and OU has cut the deficit to 3️⃣. Utah 62, OU 59 | 4Q pic.twitter.com/nnlbt4dMsM— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 22, 2021
A native of McPherson, Kansas, Robertson is a four-year starter for the Sooners. So far in her OU career, she has averaged 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, earning All-Big 12 Second-team honors for the 2020-21 season.
Robertson has been a prolific scorer throughout her career, shooting 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range as a Sooner. This season, she’s on pace to set a new career-high in shooting and 3-point shooting with 50 percent and 49 percent, respectively.
The previous OU 3-point record was held by guard Aaryn Ellenberg, who played at OU from 2011-14. The Sooners went on to defeat the Utes 83-76.
