OU basketball: Sooners guard Taylor Robertson breaks Big 12 record for career 3-pointers in upset of Baylor

Taylor Robertson

Senior guard Taylor Robertson fires off a shot during the game against Baylor on Jan. 12.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Senior guard Taylor Robertson recently became the all-time record holder at Oklahoma for 3-pointers made in a career. Now, she’s the all-time leader for the Big 12 too.

With 8:38 left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against No. 14 Baylor, Robertson drilled her fifth 3-pointer of the night, breaking the Big 12 record for 3-pointers in a career. The record-breaking triple puts Robertson at 393 career 3-pointers.

The McPherson, Kansas native is a four-year starter for the Sooners. This season, she’s averaging 19.1 points per contest while shooting 48 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Robertson has averaged over 14 points per game in every season as a Sooner from her freshman year on. She’s currently shooting 44.5 percent from long distance for her career.

With help from Robertson, who scored 15 points on Wednesday, the No. 23 Sooners went on to upset the Bears 83-77 in Norman.

