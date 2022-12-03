OU basketball: Sooners guard Navaeh Tot assuming leadership, playing confident in nonconference

Oklahoma junior guard Nevaeh Tot has starred for the Sooners during nonconference play this season.
Coming out of her sophomore season, Tot averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 assists. Over the course of seven games this season, the junior is averaging 10.8 points and five assists.
Along with her on-court development, Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk is proud of how her starting point guard has grown as a vocal leader.
“I think you really start to see her talk a little bit more and direct a little bit more, and I think that’s really been able to advance as time goes on,” Baranczyk said.
Tot’s a skilled passer who has had success distributing for the Sooners in the past. Last season, she became the first Sooner since Morgan Hook in 2012-2014 to achieve back-to-back 100-plus assist seasons. As a freshman, she led the team with 103 assists.
The junior is still looking to develop more aspects of her game and says her main focus over the summer was her catch-and-shoot 3-point shot.
“I feel way more confident in that,” Tot said. “I worked on that a lot over the summer. Coach has really just given me that confidence and I just started knocking them down.”
Tot has scored double-digits four times this season and set a career-high with 18 points against BYU on Nov. 15. Though she has had success to start the season, she feels there are improvements she can make to help the team throughout the season.
“My on-ball defense and pull-up jumper,” Tot said. “I need to perfect that because I’m shorter going up against these bigger guys. So I really have to perfect that.”
Baranczyk and fifth-year senior guard Taylor Robertson have watched Tot grow through her first two seasons with the Sooners. They had high praise for how much their point guard has grown as a leader to start the season.
“She’s very comfortable,” Robertson said. “She’s grown as a leader for us, and that’s really important for us to have at her point guard spot.”
Baranczyk is impressed with Tot’s confidence, but not necessarily surprised. Tot has great influences, with Robertson and fellow fifth-year seniors Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams to look up to.
“We have really great leadership, and from that standpoint I think she sees that,” Baranczyk said. “But I think the thing that’s unique about Nevaeh is that she’s very authentic. She doesn’t necessarily look at someone and say ‘That’s how I want to lead.’ I think that’s a really great sign of true leadership.”
Tot credits her success this season to her maturity, confidence and learning to let loose and have fun with her teammates. She’s excited for the rest of the season.
“I kind of just took everything that’s going on outside of basketball and I just took all of that away,” Tot said. “I started having fun and everything just started falling into place.”
The Sooners throttled Northwestern State 88-45 on Nov. 30 after suffering a heartbreaking 124-78 loss to Utah earlier in the month. Tot said the team is feeling good going into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with Mississippi at 2:00 p.m. in Norman.
“I think we’re all coming into our own roles and getting comfortable with what we do,” Tot said. “We’re getting our swagger back.”
