OU basketball: Sooners guard Kelbie Washington named USBWA National Freshman of the Week

Oklahoma guard Kelbie Washington was named Women’s National Freshman Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday. It’s her second weekly honor this week after she was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday.
The 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 is on #Big12WBB 💪🏀 Ayoka Lee (@KStateWBB) was tabbed as both the USBWA & the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week🏀 Kelbie Washington (@OU_WBBall) was named the USBWA’s Freshman Player of the Week📰 https://t.co/V0l2iQPPUn pic.twitter.com/rbJ405QwIc— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 4, 2022
The Norman native averaged 10.5 points, 10.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in OU’s two wins last week against Wichita State and Texas Tech. Washington recorded a double-double against the Shockers on Dec. 29 with 11 points and 14 rebounds and scored 10 points with seven assists against the Red Raiders on Jan. 2.
Washington has started all 13 games she’s played this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She’s shooting 32 percent from the field this season, with her season-high point total being 16 against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 7.
The Sooners (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) will play their first home Big 12 game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 against No. 12 Iowa State (12-1, 1-0) on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.