OU basketball: Sooners guard Kelbie Washington named USBWA National Freshman of the Week

Kelbie Washington

Freshman guard Kelbie Washington dribbles the ball during the game against ECU on Dec. 7.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma guard Kelbie Washington was named Women’s National Freshman Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday. It’s her second weekly honor this week after she was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday.

The Norman native averaged 10.5 points, 10.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in OU’s two wins last week against Wichita State and Texas Tech. Washington recorded a double-double against the Shockers on Dec. 29 with 11 points and 14 rebounds and scored 10 points with seven assists against the Red Raiders on Jan. 2.

Washington has started all 13 games she’s played this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She’s shooting 32 percent from the field this season, with her season-high point total being 16 against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 7.

The Sooners (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) will play their first home Big 12 game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 against No. 12 Iowa State (12-1, 1-0) on Bally Sports Oklahoma. 

