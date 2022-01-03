OU basketball: Sooners guard Kelbie Washington named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Freshman guard Kelbie Washington was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday after her huge week resulting in two Oklahoma wins.
𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧, @OU_WBBall #Big12WBB Freshman of the Week🏀 Washington averaged 10.5 points, 10.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio while helping the Sooners to a 2-0 record last week. 📰 https://t.co/04URvYCeca pic.twitter.com/aRitwT3MjI— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 3, 2022
Washington tallied a career high 14 assists in a win over Wichita State on Dec. 29 to go along with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals. She followed up that performance with 10 points and seven assists against Texas Tech on Jan. 2. Over the week, the freshman averaged 10.5 points, 10.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Washington, who is averaging 7.5 points and 4.6 assists on the season, joins senior guards Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa as current Sooners who’ve received Big 12 weekly honors this season. The Norman native has started every game in her young career for the Sooners, helping propel the team to a 12-1 record this season.
Washington and the No. 23 Sooners return home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to take on No. 12 Iowa State (12-1).
