OU basketball: Sooners guard Gabby Gregory healthy, confident for postseason push

This season has been a rollercoaster for Gabby Gregory.
After averaging 13.7 points in her first two seasons at OU, the junior guard hasn’t had the season she’d hoped. An undisclosed injury kept Gregory out until Oklahoma’s conference opener against Texas Tech on Jan. 2. She only played 10 minutes against the Red Raiders before missing 13 days due to being in health and safety protocols.
Since her return, head coach Jennie Baranczyk has slowly reintroduced her into the Sooners’ rotation. The now-healthy Gregory has seen action in every game since Jan. 15, recording her best performance of the season against TCU on Wednesday. The Tulsa native registered a season-high 13 points and five rebounds, looking like her old self from her freshman and sophomore years.
.@_gabbygregory for 3️⃣ and TCU takes a timeout! Sooners up 🔟❕#20 OU 23, TCU 13 | 1:41 1Q#Sooners x https://t.co/iApfd4fcHr pic.twitter.com/gCmXXAooOE— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 24, 2022
“I think my last game was the first time I really felt like I was very confident on both ends of the floor,” Gregory said on Friday. “That's a big step that I've taken. Everything that I'm doing every single day in practice is just slowly helping me integrate more and more. Now, I want to add to that a little bit.”
At first, Gregory’s injury didn’t seem major, but over time, she and Barancyzk realized how significant it was. Gregory was kept out for several months, missing most of the preseason and non-conference play.
While her teammates adapted to Baranczyk’s new system, Gregory saw countless specialists across Oklahoma to try and get back on the court. Later, Gregory not only had to rehab from her injury, but adapt to her new coach’s style. It was a lot to handle, even for someone who was once one of OU’s key players.
Despite the challenges, the win over the Horned Frogs on Wednesday was evidence Gregory can thrive under Baranczyk.
“It's just been a really awesome experience just to be able to play right now,” Gregory said. “I feel like every game, I inch more towards where I have been before. I'm able to see things better now, especially defensively. I'm able to see the flow better because everything we're doing this year is so new than what I've done before.
“Trying to break old habits and be able to get into the flow of the offense and play defense has been tough, but I feel like I've been able to make strides here recently.”
Gregory has exercised extreme patience to get an opportunity for extended minutes. She has played exclusively in the first half for most of the season before being subbed out, averaging just 5.5 minutes in her last six games before Wednesday.
Against the Horned Frogs, Gregory got her chance. She received extra playing time due to OU’s vast lead, playing a season-high 21 minutes. Applauding Gregory’s progression, Baranczyk noted how proud she was of her willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team.
“Nobody wants to be patient, especially with the experience that Gabby's had,” Baranczyk said. “But she is and she's doing it the right way. She's busting her tail in practice, she's working and doing the best that she can in terms of really just making up for as much lost time as possible. You don't get that from players like Gabby, and we are getting that from her.”
No. 20 Oklahoma (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) takes on Kansas State (18-9, 9-7), a team that beat OU 94-65 earlier this season, at 4 p.m. Saturday in Norman. With three games left in the regular season and the postseason looming, the Sooners could use some of the old Gregory down the stretch.
As far as Gregory’s concerned, she’s just relieved her career is back on track.
“There definitely was a time where I didn't know if I would be able to play basketball again,” Gregory said. “That's why it's just very bittersweet now to realize that I am back and I am playing. It’s really awesome. I feel like I entered in at just the right time, and now we're ready to go get everything that we need.”
