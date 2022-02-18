 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners guard Elijah Harkless to miss remainder of season with injury, he announces

Elijah Harkless

Senior guard Elijah Harkless during the game against Texas on Feb. 15

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

"I will be with my OU family every step of the way and help them continue to progress and close the season strong," Harkless wrote in his statement. "I can't wait to be back next year and shock the world."

Harkless has an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2020 after two seasons at Cal State Northridge.

The 6-foot-3 senior was averaging 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before the injury. Harkless scored 19 points with five steals in the Sooners 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas on Wednesday.

In Harkless' absence, the Sooners will likely turn to junior forward Jacob Groves, who started three games over him against West Virginia, Auburn and Texas Christian in late January.

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) plays Iowa State (17-9, 4-9) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Ames.

“First and foremost we are all hurting for Elijah,” said OU coach Porter Moser. “He is such a competitor and his spirit is such an integral part of our team. It is hard for any athlete to have their season to come to an abrupt end. We will be praying for a speedy recovery.”

