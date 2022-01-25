OU basketball: Sooners guard C.J. Noland to return against West Virginia; Ethan Chargois remains out

Freshman guard C.J. Noland will return, and senior forward Ethan Chargois remains out ahead of Oklahoma’s matchup with West Virginia, head coach Porter Moser said on Tuesday.
Ethan Chargois is out, C.J. Noland is active tomorrow for the #Sooners— Grayson Blalock (@grayson_blalock) January 25, 2022
Noland entered concussion protocols after sustaining a hit to the head at the end of the first half of Oklahoma’s 67-64 loss to Kansas on Jan. 18. He had eight points with a block and steal before exiting against the Jayhawks.
Chargois will miss his fourth straight game against the Mountaineers. He suffered an ankle injury after scoring five points with four assists in a season-high 24 minutes in the Sooners 66-52 loss to Texas on Jan. 11.
OU tips off with West Virginia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Morgantown on ESPN2.
