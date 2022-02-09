OU basketball: Sooners freshman guard Bijan Cortes out vs Texas Tech amid report of undisclosed injury

Freshman guard Bijan Cortes did not participate in pregame warmups ahead of Oklahoma’s Wednesday matchup with Texas Tech in Norman. He will not play against the Red Raiders, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily.
Bijan Cortes is standing on the baseline in street clothes and is out for the #Sooners matchup with Texas Tech, per an Oklahoma official— Grayson Blalock (@grayson_blalock) February 10, 2022
SoonerScoop’s Bob Przybylo first reported that Cortes would be out due to an undisclosed injury. The Kingfisher native has appeared in 22 games this season and is averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He’s also averaging 12.5 minutes per game off the bench and shooting 55.9 percent from the field this season.
Cortes has played in all but one game this season. He was previously unavailable for OU’s game against Kansas State on Jan. 1 due to health and safety protocols.
The Sooners and Red Raiders tip off at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
