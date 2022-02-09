 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners freshman guard Bijan Cortes out vs Texas Tech amid report of undisclosed injury

  • Updated
  • 0
Bijan Cortes

Freshman guard Bijan Cortes during the game against TCU on Jan. 31

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Freshman guard Bijan Cortes did not participate in pregame warmups ahead of Oklahoma’s Wednesday matchup with Texas Tech in Norman. He will not play against the Red Raiders, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily.

SoonerScoop’s Bob Przybylo first reported that Cortes would be out due to an undisclosed injury. The Kingfisher native has appeared in 22 games this season and is averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He’s also averaging 12.5 minutes per game off the bench and shooting 55.9 percent from the field this season.

Cortes has played in all but one game this season. He was previously unavailable for OU’s game against Kansas State on Jan. 1 due to health and safety protocols.

The Sooners and Red Raiders tip off at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments