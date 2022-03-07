OU basketball: Sooners forward Tanner Groves named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma senior forward Tanner Groves was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.
.@Big12Conference 𝐶𝑜-𝑁𝑒𝑤𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑊𝑒𝑒𝑘 👇For the third time this season, @tannergroves earned newcomer honors!📰 https://t.co/6pBZyuALO4 pic.twitter.com/RCRXo1wbB6— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 7, 2022
Groves scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Sooners’ win against West Virginia on March 1, tallying his second double-double of the season. He followed that with a 14-point effort in a win over Kansas State on March 5 — the Sooners’ first win against the Wildcats in Manhattan since 2012.
Oklahoma is on a three-game winning streak led by Groves, who was the only Sooner to earn a weekly conference award this season.
Groves and the Sooners take on No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 to open the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.
