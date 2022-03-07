 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners forward Tanner Groves named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves looks for a place to wipe his bloody knuckles during the game against West Virginia on March 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma senior forward Tanner Groves was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

Groves scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Sooners’ win against West Virginia on March 1, tallying his second double-double of the season. He followed that with a 14-point effort in a win over Kansas State on March 5 — the Sooners’ first win against the Wildcats in Manhattan since 2012.

Oklahoma is on a three-game winning streak led by Groves, who was the only Sooner to earn a weekly conference award this season.

Groves and the Sooners take on No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 to open the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. 

