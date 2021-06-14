You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners forward Rick Issanza enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop

Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against UTSA, Dec. 3, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman forward Rick Issanza has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source close to the situation told SoonerScoop on Monday.

The 7-foot-1 forward appeared in five games last season, scoring just four points in 23 minutes. Issanza is the 10th Sooner to declare for the NBA Draft or enter the transfer portal from the 2020-21 roster. 

Issanza was a three-star recruit and the No. 38 ranked center in the 2019 class, per Rivals. The Kinshasa, Congo native averaged 11 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game as a high school senior at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Issanza chose the Sooners over the likes of Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

