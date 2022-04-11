 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners forward Rick Issanza enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
Rick Issanza

Redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza and other Sooners watch with bated breath during the game against No. 7 Kansas on Jan. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore Oklahoma forward Rick Issanza entered the transfer portal on Monday, per VerbalCommits.

The Kinshasa, Congo, native made 12 appearances for OU during the 2021-22 season. His lone start came against Kansas State on Jan. 1 when senior forward Tanner Groves and junior forward Jacob Groves were both out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Issanza averaged 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.1 minutes per game last season.

He became the fourth Sooner to enter the transfer portal during the offseason, following freshman guard Alston Mason, sophomore forward Akol Mawein and senior guard Elijah Harkless.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments