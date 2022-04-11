OU basketball: Sooners forward Rick Issanza enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Sophomore Oklahoma forward Rick Issanza entered the transfer portal on Monday, per VerbalCommits.
PORTAL: Oklahoma C Rick Issanza has entered. https://t.co/JIBVWu591C— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 11, 2022
The Kinshasa, Congo, native made 12 appearances for OU during the 2021-22 season. His lone start came against Kansas State on Jan. 1 when senior forward Tanner Groves and junior forward Jacob Groves were both out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Issanza averaged 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.1 minutes per game last season.
He became the fourth Sooner to enter the transfer portal during the offseason, following freshman guard Alston Mason, sophomore forward Akol Mawein and senior guard Elijah Harkless.
