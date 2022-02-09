 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners forward Madi Williams named finalist for Cheryl Miller Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams

Senior guard Madi Williams during the game against Baylor on Jan. 12.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Senior forward Madi Williams was named a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award on Wednesday. The award is given to the nation’s top small forward. 

Williams leads OU averaging 18.6 points and eight rebounds a game. She’s recorded a team-high seven double-doubles and is shooting 47 percent from the field this season. In addition, Williams is averaging 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Fort Worth native is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, coming off a 22-point performance against West Virginia last Saturday. She hit the game-winning layup with nine seconds left to give OU a 101-99 victory in double overtime. Williams also recorded a team-high nine rebounds against the Mountaineers. 

Williams and No. 12 Oklahoma (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) take on rival No. 16 Texas (15-6, 5-5 Big 12) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Austin on the Longhorn Network. Earlier this season, the Sooners defeated the Longhorns 65-63 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments