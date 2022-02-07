OU basketball: Sooners forward Madi Williams named Big 12 Player of the Week

Senior Oklahoma forward Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬, @OU_WBBall #Big12WBB Player of the Week🏀 Williams averaged 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in two Oklahoma wins, and was involved in the winning basket in both games. 📰 https://t.co/en4H63bHhV pic.twitter.com/GzlT0Dtf0n— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 7, 2022
In two games last week, Williams averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds. Her play led the Sooners to two wins, one being a 78-77 victory over No. 9 Baylor on Feb. 2, and the other a 101-99 defeat of West Virginia on Feb. 5.
Williams scored the game winning basket for the Sooners in double-overtime against the Mountaineers. Additionally, the forward finished the week shooting 51 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the 3-point line.
The Fort Worth native joins senior guard Ana Llanusa, senior guard Taylor Robertson and sophomore forward Skylar Vann as Sooners to win Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season.
Williams and the No. 12 ranked Sooners will be back in action at 7 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 12, as OU travels to Texas to face off against the Longhorns. Oklahoma won its previous matchup over Texas 65-63 on Jan. 29.
