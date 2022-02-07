 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners forward Madi Williams named Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams

Junior forward Madi Williams dribbles the ball during the game against TCU on Mar. 4, 2021.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma forward Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

In two games last week, Williams averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds. Her play led the Sooners to two wins, one being a 78-77 victory over No. 9 Baylor on Feb. 2, and the other a 101-99 defeat of West Virginia on Feb. 5.

Williams scored the game winning basket for the Sooners in double-overtime against the Mountaineers. Additionally, the forward finished the week shooting 51 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the 3-point line.

The Fort Worth native joins senior guard Ana Llanusa, senior guard Taylor Robertson and sophomore forward Skylar Vann as Sooners to win Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season.

Williams and the No. 12 ranked Sooners will be back in action at 7 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 12, as OU travels to Texas to face off against the Longhorns. Oklahoma won its previous matchup over Texas 65-63 on Jan. 29.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments