OU basketball: Sooners forward Jalen Hill's dunk vs No. 14 Florida makes SportsCenter Top 10

Junior forward Jalen Hill’s dunk against No. 14 Florida made the SportsCenter Top 10 at No. 7 on Wednesday night.
𝑱𝑨𝑪𝑲𝑷𝑶𝑻 💰@Kbj_vi made #SCTop10 last night with this monster slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/UNoIeKN8ZL— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 2, 2021
Hill blew past Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. before throwing down a thunderous one-handed slam. He finished the night with a season-high 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.
On the season, Hill is averaging 9.8 points per game. He leads OU in field goal and 3-point shooting, with 72.5 and 44.4 percent respectively. He also leads Oklahoma in blocks per game with 0.9. Additionally, Hill contributes 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Hill and the Sooners play next when they take on Butler in the Big 12-Big East Challenge at 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 in Norman.
