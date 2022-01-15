 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners forward Ethan Chargois not warming up ahead of matchup with TCU, per report

Ethan Chargois

Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois during the game against Iowa St. on Jan. 8.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois is not participating in pregame warmups ahead of Oklahoma's Saturday game against TCU in Fort Worth due to an ankle injury, per SportsTalk1400’s Toby Rowland.

The Tulsa native has appeared in all 16 games this season and is averaging 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Chargois is also averaging 11.6 minutes per game off the bench and shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range this season.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza, junior forward Akol Mawein and freshman guard Alston Mason are warming up after missing OU’s previous two games vs. Iowa State and at Texas due to health and safety protocols. 

The Sooners and Horned Frogs tip off at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

