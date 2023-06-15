 Skip to main content
Former OU guard Austin Reaves signs signature shoe deal with Rigorer

Austin Reaves

Former Sooners guard Austin Reaves during the game against OKC Thunder on March 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Former Sooner and current Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves signed a signature shoe deal with Rigorer.

"If you would've told me I'd have a signature shoe (when I was) 18," Reaves told The Athletic's Shams Charania, "I would've looked at you and called you a liar." 

Reaves recently completed his second season with the Lakers, averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and three rebounds per game. Reaves averaged 16.9 points in the playoffs and helped lead the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets.

Reaves spent two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Wichita State. He averaged a career-high 18.3 points, 4.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds during his senior season.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.