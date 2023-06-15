Former OU guard Austin Reaves signs signature shoe deal with Rigorer

Former Sooner and current Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves signed a signature shoe deal with Rigorer.
Ahead of NBA free agency, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Chinese company Rigorer are finalizing a signature shoe deal that is expected to reach over seven figures per year. Reaves on the new AR1: pic.twitter.com/B7WSCzGvri— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023
"If you would've told me I'd have a signature shoe (when I was) 18," Reaves told The Athletic's Shams Charania, "I would've looked at you and called you a liar."
Reaves recently completed his second season with the Lakers, averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and three rebounds per game. Reaves averaged 16.9 points in the playoffs and helped lead the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets.
Reaves spent two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Wichita State. He averaged a career-high 18.3 points, 4.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds during his senior season.