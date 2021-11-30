OU basketball: Sooners flash versatility in road win over SMU behind Ana Llanusa's 25 points

Jennie Baranczyk has stressed the importance of player versatility all season. On Tuesday night, the Sooners did just that for their first-year head coach.
Oklahoma (6-1) defeated SMU (3-4) 84-72 in Dallas. OU shot 51 percent from the field and forced 13 turnovers while holding the Mustangs to 37 percent shooting, displaying flexibility among its rotation.
“That’s just my philosophy in general,” Baranczyk said after the game. “I really want each of their versatilities to come out in the system. They’re all multi-dimensional players."
Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa scored a team-high 25 points, and tacked on a team-high three steals. The Choctaw native also added a team-high eight rebounds.
Llanusa is not the only one who exhibited her dynamic ability. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington recorded a team-high 10 assists to go with her five rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Taylor Robertson is known for shooting, but also flaunted her passing and rebounding abilities with six assists and seven rebounds, although she scored 19 points on 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
One of Robertson’s 3s was a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, where she caught a pass from Llanusa and quickly turned and threw up a shot, which gave OU a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter.
🤯🤯🤯@T_Rob30 at the buzzer!! #Sooners x @espn pic.twitter.com/wnwJGGCDVN— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) December 1, 2021
“Ana is not just a shooter, and Taylor is not just a shooter either. Kelbie is more than just a passer. They can do so many different things. Everybody has so much dimension to their game… our job as coaches is to allow them to really bring that out in the game.”
The ability to do numerous things on the court allows players to be more comfortable. It also reminds them to be patient. Adapting takes time, but the more the players adapt, and the more they settle, the more opportunities they will receive.
“The main thing is being patient,” Robertson said. “Eventually, I’ll get looks. I just got to keep focusing on setting everyone else up. As long as we score, it doesn’t matter who does.”
That patience is required on the floor, too. With OU running a free-flowing, fast-pace system, an abundance of sounds and player movements can occur. Sometimes, being patient and slowing things down can help the players process things easier, allowing them to make better decisions.
“It's gotten a lot better and easier for me just to adjust to things,” Washington said. “It reminds me that when my scoring is not there, I can do other things. I can just help my teammates get their points.”
OU is currently on a three-game winning streak, and as the team travels home to play Mississippi State at 2 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 4, Baranczyk hopes to draw more fans to watch her team that’s starting to figure things out.
“The fans… provide so much energy,” Baranczyk said. “They really fuel us. They do a great job, it’s so much fun to play for them, and we know they’re going to stick with us.”
