OU basketball: Sooners feel NCAA Tournament urgency ahead of West Virginia rematch as seniors' careers near end

When Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) faces West Virginia (14-15, 3-13) on Tuesday night, it will be the last time three seniors play in front of a home crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Redshirt senior guards Jordan Goldwire and Marvin Johnson, and forward Ethan Chargois will exhaust their eligibility after this season. The three fifth-year seniors benefitted from the NCAA’s decision to grant players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three players transferred to OU for a fresh opportunity, knowing they had just one season left. While they know the clock is ticking on their college careers, and possibly their basketball careers in general, the trio is more focused on winning their last two regular season games and getting as far as they can in the conference tournament.
“They know that they’re chasing, they’re chasing to continue to try to be in the conversation,” OU coach Porter Moser said on Monday. “I think that’s been on the forefront of everybody’s mind, what we have to do and that kind of urgency, rather than urgency that my career’s coming to an end.”
For seniors like guard Umoja Gibson, who has an extra year and other options on the table beyond March, there’s more uncertainty involved. Moser said he’s been talking with Gibson about whether he’ll participate in senior night festivities. Ahead of those recognitions on Tuesday night, Gibson still hasn’t decided if he’ll be honored.
The next few games are not only critical for OU’s seniors, but for the team’s NCAA Tournament chances. ESPN’s latest Bracketology update released Monday indicates the Sooners need to win their two remaining regular season games and a conference tournament game to be back in qualifying contention.
OU’s season-defining stretch begins with a rematch against WVU at home. In their first meeting of the season, the Sooners defeated the Mountaineers 72-62 in Morgantown on Jan. 26, without Chargois and with senior guard Elijah Harkless only playing four minutes.
Harkless is now out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered on Feb. 15, leaving the Sooners looking elsewhere for depth. It will help that Johnson erupted onto the scene with his performance against Oklahoma State on Saturday and Moser said freshman guard C.J. Noland, who missed the Bedlam game with a knee injury, could be ready Tuesday night.
“It's gonna be big, we need multiple guys, we need to be deep,” Moser said. “We need to have multiple contributions. One or two guys playing well is not going to win in this league.”
Junior forward Jacob Groves, who was inserted as a starter for Harkless, has emerged as an offensive threat. He scored a quick 10 points and made two 3-pointers against Oklahoma State before fouling out with 7:28 left in the second half.
“I just think my confidence recently and heading into the remainder of the season has been really high,” Groves said Monday. “And that's what I'm in there to do, is spread the floor and put another shooting threat on the floor. I’ve just got to keep the same confidence and play my game.”
The Sooners are coming off one of their best defensive performances of conference play against OSU, when they forced 16 turnovers and recorded 10 steals. Moser noted defense and rebounding will be key to securing the season sweep of West Virginia.
Despite losing six straight games and coming in ranked 10th in the conference standings, coach Bob Huggins’ team can sneak up on any given opponent. The Mountaineers took No. 20 Texas to the wire on Saturday night, losing by just one point.
West Virginia is led by guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil who average 18.3 and 12.5 points, respectively. The duo combined for 22 points and three 3-pointers against the Longhorns.
“There's no way that if you didn't know anything about anything, and you watched that (Texas) game, that you would say that West Virginia is anything but a top three team in this league,” Moser said. “That's the way they looked, they're playing so hard.”
Moser isn’t focused on the amount of games his team needs to win to clinch a spot in March Madness. Instead, he’s preaching a “one game at a time” mentality before the Sooners and Mountaineers tip off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 29 in Norman (ESPN2).
“We know we have a chance to keep building quad one and quad two wins,” Moser said. “We’ve got eight of them. I don't know what number that is. I know we’ve got to go one at a time … we haven't talked about a specific number.”
