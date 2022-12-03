 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners fall to Villanova 70-66 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Grant Sherfield

Senior guard Grant Sherfield during game against South Alabama on Nov 18

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

Oklahoma (6-2) fell to Villanova (3-5) 70-66 during the Big East-Big 12 Battle Saturday in Philadelphia.

Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners, scoring 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field and a 6-for-8 clip from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists in Oklahoma’s loss.

OU shot 24-for-50 from the field and 10-for-23 from 3-point range. The Sooners also outrebounded the Wildcats 31-19, but it wasn’t enough to overpower Villanova.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss:

Sherfield and Groves lead offense

Sherfield and senior forward Jacob Groves led the charge offensively for the Sooners, combining for 35 points on 12-for-24 shooting in the game.

Groves ignited the offense in the first half, garnering eight points and back-to-back 3-pointers before the 15:26 mark in the period. His scoring allowed Oklahoma to take an early 12-4 lead over the Wildcats.

Groves finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists on a 5-for-8 clip from the field and a 2-for-3 total from beyond the arc.

The Nevada transfer found his groove with 14:41 left before halftime, nailing an open 3-pointer from the elbow to extend the Sooners’ lead to a 15-7 margin. He had a team-high 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting with two rebounds and three assists at halftime. 

Despite the duo’s offensive efficiency, it wasn’t enough to close out the game after Sherfield missed a game-tying 3-point jumper with just under 10 seconds remaining.

Defense struggles against Whitmore and Daniels

Villanova freshman forward Cam Whitmore, a former five-star recruit, made his presence felt in his season debut against OU’s defense.

Returning from thumb surgery that held him out the first seven games, Whitmore scored seven points on 3-for-7 shooting from the field and a 1-for-4 total from 3-point range. He also notched three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Whitmore helped shrink OU’s lead to two points with 4:42 remaining in the first half with a step-back 3-pointer. Alongside Whitmore, guard Caleb Daniels caused OU’s defense issues in the second half.

Daniels finished the game with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists on 8-for-10 shooting. Oklahoma had to double team the duo at points, which forced the Wildcats to find other contributors.

Villinova finished the game shooting 25-for-44 from the field while committing seven turnovers.

Sooners blow lead

The Sooners’ largest lead of the game was 11 points with 13:18 remaining in the first half, but Villanova stormed back to win the game by four points.

After starting 8-for-11 in the first 10 minutes of the first half, Oklahoma finished the first half 0-for-6 in the final 6:19. The Wildcats came within two points by halftime.

Oklahoma lost the lead in the second half and was outscored 40-34 by the Wildcats and shot 12-for-26 from the field and 4-for-12 from 3-point range.

Next, OU will face Kansas City at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 in Norman.

