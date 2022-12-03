OU basketball: Sooners fall to Villanova 70-66 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Oklahoma (6-2) fell to Villanova (3-5) 70-66 during the Big East-Big 12 Battle Saturday in Philadelphia.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners, scoring 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field and a 6-for-8 clip from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists in Oklahoma’s loss.
OU shot 24-for-50 from the field and 10-for-23 from 3-point range. The Sooners also outrebounded the Wildcats 31-19, but it wasn’t enough to overpower Villanova.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss:
Sherfield and Groves lead offense
Sherfield and senior forward Jacob Groves led the charge offensively for the Sooners, combining for 35 points on 12-for-24 shooting in the game.
Groves ignited the offense in the first half, garnering eight points and back-to-back 3-pointers before the 15:26 mark in the period. His scoring allowed Oklahoma to take an early 12-4 lead over the Wildcats.
Groves finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists on a 5-for-8 clip from the field and a 2-for-3 total from beyond the arc.
There goes that man! @jake34groves is 𝒄𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏' 👨🍳📺 https://t.co/fG6HxkVblF pic.twitter.com/IvcZ0NIuJq— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 3, 2022
The Nevada transfer found his groove with 14:41 left before halftime, nailing an open 3-pointer from the elbow to extend the Sooners’ lead to a 15-7 margin. He had a team-high 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting with two rebounds and three assists at halftime.
Grant is a 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐈𝐍' 𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 🔥Make that 18 points for @gsherfield5!📺 https://t.co/fG6HxkVblF pic.twitter.com/seqhwuZC38— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 3, 2022
Despite the duo’s offensive efficiency, it wasn’t enough to close out the game after Sherfield missed a game-tying 3-point jumper with just under 10 seconds remaining.
Defense struggles against Whitmore and Daniels
Villanova freshman forward Cam Whitmore, a former five-star recruit, made his presence felt in his season debut against OU’s defense.
Returning from thumb surgery that held him out the first seven games, Whitmore scored seven points on 3-for-7 shooting from the field and a 1-for-4 total from 3-point range. He also notched three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
Whitmore helped shrink OU’s lead to two points with 4:42 remaining in the first half with a step-back 3-pointer. Alongside Whitmore, guard Caleb Daniels caused OU’s defense issues in the second half.
Daniels finished the game with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists on 8-for-10 shooting. Oklahoma had to double team the duo at points, which forced the Wildcats to find other contributors.
Villinova finished the game shooting 25-for-44 from the field while committing seven turnovers.
Sooners blow lead
The Sooners’ largest lead of the game was 11 points with 13:18 remaining in the first half, but Villanova stormed back to win the game by four points.
After starting 8-for-11 in the first 10 minutes of the first half, Oklahoma finished the first half 0-for-6 in the final 6:19. The Wildcats came within two points by halftime.
Oklahoma lost the lead in the second half and was outscored 40-34 by the Wildcats and shot 12-for-26 from the field and 4-for-12 from 3-point range.
Next, OU will face Kansas City at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 in Norman.
