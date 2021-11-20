OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 9 Oregon 98-93 in 1st round of Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

Oklahoma (3-1) fell to No. 9 Oregon (3-0) 98-93 on Saturday in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 29 points, including seven 3-point makes, with senior forward Madi Williams and senior guard Ana Llanusa adding 19 and 18, respectively. Sophomore forward Skylar Vann came off the bench to grab a team-high nine rebounds. OU shot just 36 percent from the field in the game.
The first half was all Sooners. OU’s defense allowed under 20 points in both the first and second quarters, forcing 11 turnovers in the first half. The Ducks also shot just 37 percent against the Sooners in the half. However, Oklahoma struggled offensively, shooting a measly 35 percent from the field.
The third quarter was even between the two teams, with the Ducks barely outscoring the Sooners 25-23. OU’s defense began to falter after halftime, as Oregon shot 52 percent from the field in the third quarter, including 67 percent from 3.
The fourth quarter is when it all fell apart for Oklahoma. The Sooners allowed 38 points in the quarter, compared to scoring just 26. Oregon shot 67 percent from the field in the fourth, compared to just 41 percent for OU. The Ducks took a 88-86 lead with 1:28 left to go, their first lead since the 6:56 mark in the first quarter, and never gave it up.
The Sooners will move to the loser’s bracket of the tournament, and will play on Sunday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT against the loser of the Buffalo-South Carolina game. The game will be streamed on FloHoops.
